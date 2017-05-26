SharifDKingShow Bryson Tiller – “Something Tells Me” (Video)

Not Only Did Bryson Tiller Make a Splash with New Album “True to Self” which actually a month before the expected release date. Bryson also leaked the official video for his popular track “Somethin Tells Me” which can be found on the project as well. In the video Bryson plays the role of a popular photographer who’s job is surrounded by beautiful woman. As per the song, Bryson explains why he doesn’t believe a monogamous relationship between him and a female would last. Through out the visual you can see where Bryson’s focusing on photoshoots with gorgeous woman. Watch the video below.
It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet
1. G-Eazy1 of 19
2. Rita Ora2 of 19
3. Jussie Smollett3 of 19
4. Lea Michele4 of 19
5. Camila Cabello5 of 19
6. Ansel Elgort6 of 19
7. DJ Khaled7 of 19
8. Rachel Lindsay8 of 19
9. Ludacris9 of 19
10. John Legend10 of 19
11. Vanessa Hudgens11 of 19
12. Nicole Scherzinger12 of 19
13. Sway Calloway13 of 19
14. The Chainsmokers14 of 19
15. Hailee Steinfeld15 of 19
16. Jason Derulo16 of 19
17. Ty Dolla $ign17 of 19
18. Olivia Munn18 of 19
19. Desiigner and Drake19 of 19
