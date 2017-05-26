SharifDKingShow Bryson Tiller – “Something Tells Me” (Video)

Not Only Did Bryson Tiller Make a Splash with New Album “True to Self” which actually a month before the expected release date. Bryson also leaked the official video for his popular track “Somethin Tells Me” which can be found on the project as well. In the video Bryson plays the role of a popular photographer who’s job is surrounded by beautiful woman. As per the song, Bryson explains why he doesn’t believe a monogamous relationship between him and a female would last. Through out the visual you can see where Bryson’s focusing on photoshoots with gorgeous woman. Watch the video below.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow