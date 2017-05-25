Notorious B.I.G And Tupac Documentaries Coming To A&E Next Month

Next month, A&E will bring back their popular ‘Biography’ series by diving into the unsolved murders of rap legends, the Notorious B.I.G and Tupac.

On June 28, A&E will air its two-part documentary ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ The series retraces the footsteps of Biggie’s life, his untimely death, and showcases never-before-heard recordings from Biggie himself. His family and friends make appearances to discuss their memories of the legend.

Then, the network will start its six-part miniseries ‘Who Killed Tupac?’ on June 29. The series will feature civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who speaks on the numerous theories that continue to surround ‘Pac’s death.

The first two hours of ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ will premiere June 28 at 9 p.m. with the last hour airing June 29 at 8 p.m. ‘Who Killed Tupac?’ will debut the first of its six installments on June 29 at 9 p.m. on A&E.