Music
Home > Music

Notorious B.I.G And Tupac Documentaries Coming To A&E Next Month

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Next month, A&E will bring back their popular ‘Biography’ series by diving into the unsolved murders of rap legends, the Notorious B.I.G and Tupac.

On June 28, A&E will air its two-part documentary ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ The series retraces the footsteps of Biggie’s life, his untimely death, and showcases never-before-heard recordings from Biggie himself. His family and friends make appearances to discuss their memories of the legend.

notorious b.i.g.

Source: getty / Getty

Then, the network will start its six-part miniseries ‘Who Killed Tupac?’ on June 29. The series will feature civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who speaks on the numerous theories that continue to surround ‘Pac’s death.

Photo of Tupac Shakur

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The first two hours of ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ will premiere June 28 at 9 p.m. with the last hour airing June 29 at 8 p.m. ‘Who Killed Tupac?’ will debut the first of its six installments on June 29 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

Continue reading Notorious B.I.G And Tupac Documentaries Coming To A&E Next Month

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

Biggie , tupac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 23 hours ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 7 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos