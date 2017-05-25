You May See This Face In New Spider-Man Film

This comes of a surprise (Kinda not really) but who would have guessed he would be in the newest Spider-Man reboot?

“With the film premiering on July 7th, Sony Pictures has unveiled the third official trailer online and star Tom Holland, who will play Peter Parker, shares some screen time with the Childish Gambino. The clip is mainly a showcase for all the high-tech gadgets the Stark Enterprises will gift the young webslinger, but it not currently known what role Glover has in the movie or even how much on-camera time that role will translate to. Still, with his high-profile appearance in The Martian in tow, fans of Glover’s must be excited for this Hollywood return.” – HNHH

check out the latest trailer

