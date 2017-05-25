2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Justin Bieber Forgets Words To His Own Song?

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Biebz is currently topping the charts with DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ and Luis + Daddy Yankee song  ‘Despacito’. Coming in #1 on the charts you would think he would know the words to the song. Welp…. watch this

 

umm…. no hablo español? Even though it sounded good on the track, I guess Justin couldn’t pull it off in person.

Here’s what it’s suppose to sound like.

Photos