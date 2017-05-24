SharifDKingShow A$AP Ferg Ft. Remy Ma – “East Coast” (Video)

Asap Ferg taps Remy Ma for a East Coast Anthem. Both Asap Ferg + Remy Ma representing 2 Parts of the big apple and bringing that hype to life was such an epic move. The heavenly energetic Trap Lord shows his skill of dance alongside Asap Rocky, Asap Mob,Rick Ross,Flatbush Zombies and of course Remy Ma who Brings the Boogie out for the bronx in the video as well. Remy really shines bright with this collaboration. Watch the Ultra bounce and the Uber Turn Up in the video which makes for a very futuristic one. Lets not forget that Asap Ferg is on Future’s Nobody’s Safe Tour which is said to be an insane show stemming from Ferg. Next Week cant come no faster, Cincinnati is in for a treat!
It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet
