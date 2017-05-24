Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow A$AP Ferg Ft. Remy Ma – “East Coast” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Asap Ferg taps Remy Ma for a East Coast Anthem.  Both Asap Ferg + Remy Ma representing 2 Parts of the big apple and bringing that hype to life was such an epic move. The heavenly energetic Trap Lord shows his skill of dance alongside Asap Rocky, Asap Mob,Rick Ross,Flatbush Zombies and of course Remy Ma who  Brings the Boogie out for the bronx in the video as well. Remy really shines bright with this collaboration. Watch the Ultra bounce and the Uber Turn Up in the video which makes for a very futuristic one. Lets not forget that Asap Ferg is on Future’s Nobody’s Safe Tour which is said to be an  insane show stemming from Ferg. Next Week cant come no faster, Cincinnati is in for a treat!

 

 

It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet

19 photos Launch gallery

It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow A$AP Ferg Ft. Remy Ma – “East Coast” (Video)

It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet

 

#FollowTheCrown :

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , asap ferg , Asap Mob , east coast , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Mister 7 to 12 , Remy Ma , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Photos