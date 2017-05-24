Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow John Legend – “Surefire” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
John Legend takes things into his own hands with “Surefire.” John Legend’s approach is to push the importance of love to the world. John Legend shines the light on Love and its powerful abilities. In the “Surefire” video John Legend pushes Love all through out the west coast implementing different ways that love is seen. You Can find “Surefire” on John legend’s Latest project “Darkness and Light.”

 

 

