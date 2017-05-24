Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Face-to-Face With the Pope

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

President Trump visited the Vatican today to meet with Pope Francis and had a closed-door meeting with the Pontiff.

The President, who traveled to Vatican City with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, exchanged gifts with the Pope. The President gave him a set of writings from Martin Luther King Jr. as well as a piece of granite from the MLK memorial in Washington. Pope Francis gave Trump a medal depicting an olive, a symbol of peace, as well as a signed copies of his three main teaching documents.

A statement released by the Vatican later said “satisfaction was expressed” at their “joint commitment in favor of life.” They also spoke about health care, assistance to immigrants and protection of Christian communities in the Middle East.

After their meeting Trump tweeted, “Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue peace in our world.” (Fox News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Pope and Trump haven’t had nice things to say about each other in the past. Their meeting had to have been a bit awkward at first.
  • Trump left the meeting and told the Pope, “Thank you, I won’t forget what you said.”
  • The trip to the Vatican wraps up Trump’s tour of the world’s three largest monotheistic religions.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

11 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Continue reading PRESIDENT TRUMP: Face-to-Face With the Pope

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

donjuanfasho , Face-To-Face , Fasho Celebrity News , pope , President Trump , The , With

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 23 hours ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 24 hours ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 7 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Photos