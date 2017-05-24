PRESIDENT TRUMP: Face-to-Face With the Pope

President Trump visited the Vatican today to meet with Pope Francis and had a closed-door meeting with the Pontiff.

The President, who traveled to Vatican City with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, exchanged gifts with the Pope. The President gave him a set of writings from Martin Luther King Jr. as well as a piece of granite from the MLK memorial in Washington. Pope Francis gave Trump a medal depicting an olive, a symbol of peace, as well as a signed copies of his three main teaching documents.

A statement released by the Vatican later said “satisfaction was expressed” at their “joint commitment in favor of life.” They also spoke about health care, assistance to immigrants and protection of Christian communities in the Middle East.

After their meeting Trump tweeted, “Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue peace in our world.” (Fox News)

