D.C. Bar Thought It Was A Good Idea To Sell A ‘Pill Cosby’ Drink

WTH?

Posted 10 hours ago
A D.C. pop-up bar took things entirely too far with a special menu item. Diet Starts Monday (yep, that is the name of the bar) thought it would be a good idea  to not only have a celebrity drink in honor of Bill Cosby, but on the menu it would be listed as “Pill Cosby.” That’s not all. The drink was complete with empty pill capsules splashed in it.

“We took it at first as a funny name,” co-founder Davin Gentry told the Washingtonian. Never mind the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault or the still developing story of his current trial. The pop-up is located in the U Street corridor of Washington, D.C. and they sell other drinks named after Taraji P. Henson and Dave Chappelle (who are DMV natives). They faced immediate backlash from the public for their date rape Cosby drink.

Eventually, they pulled the Pill Cosby and released a statement. “We take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended,” it read. They then went on to say, “We’ve begun the process of reaching out to leaders in our community to teach us how to be better, and we value everyone’s thoughts.” You can read their full words below.

 

Photos