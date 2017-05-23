D.C. Bar Thought It Was A Good Idea To Sell A ‘Pill Cosby’ Drink

A D.C. pop-up bar took things entirely too far with a special menu item. Diet Starts Monday (yep, that is the name of the bar) thought it would be a good idea to not only have a celebrity drink in honor of, but on the menu it would be listed as “Pill Cosby.” That’s not all. The drink was complete with empty pill capsules splashed in it.

“We took it at first as a funny name,” co-founder Davin Gentry told the Washingtonian. Never mind the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault or the still developing story of his current trial. The pop-up is located in the U Street corridor of Washington, D.C. and they sell other drinks named after Taraji P. Henson and Dave Chappelle (who are DMV natives). They faced immediate backlash from the public for their date rape Cosby drink.

may shock you to learn the three geniuses behind the Pill Cosby, an actual drink being actually served, are all men https://t.co/eNXfiGvuNE pic.twitter.com/lPVTfm8VsK — Caty Green (@catygreen) May 22, 2017

Every 98 secs an American woman or man is sexually assaulted. But yeah, Pill Cosby is a really fucking funny drink. Sorry I'm so humorless. https://t.co/TcI0flZQv1 — Jennifer (@leftyjennyc) May 22, 2017

Eventually, they pulled the Pill Cosby and released a statement. “We take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended,” it read. They then went on to say, “We’ve begun the process of reaching out to leaders in our community to teach us how to be better, and we value everyone’s thoughts.” You can read their full words below.

We messed up. We're extremely sorry. pic.twitter.com/hWTLd8LQOc — Diet Starts Monday (@dietstartsmon__) May 22, 2017

