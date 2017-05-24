Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Young M.A. – “Self M.Ade” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 29 mins ago
Young M.A. drops the “Self M.Ade” visual off the “Her Story” EP. Self Made song speaks to the grind and hustle that goes into the rise of Young M.A. In The Video M.A. displays the grind showing the merchandise being printed up, the CD’s being signed sealed and pushed out, her time in the studio and her passion for the music. Watch the hard work come to the light in the Self M.ade” video below.

 

 

