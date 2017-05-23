Trump Calls Manchester Terrorists “Evil Losers”

President Trump says last night’s explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England was the work of “evil losers.”

Speaking from Israel, the President said, “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that.” The White House says President Trump is keeping a close eye on Manchester and has reached out to British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences to the British people.

The death toll from the attack stands at 22 with at least 59 others injured. Trump added, “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out of our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated. Life must be protected.” (ABC News)