Rickey Smiley Dances With His Daughter Out On The Boat! [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
If you know Rickey Smiley, you know he is passionate about his time out on the boat, and even more passionate about his family. Well, in the video above, he shares a special moment with his daughter at sunset as they dance to “Caption Of Her Heart” by Double. Check out the video to see the heartfelt moment in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

