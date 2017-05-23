Diddy Drops Official Trailer For Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

On Biggie’s birthday, Diddy dropped the trailer for the official trailer for the latest documentary that gives you history behind the Bad Boy story.

“I knew this was a story that should be shared with the world. Heather Parry and Live Nation Productions, and Director Daniel Kaufman, helped create this very special documentary,” Diddy states. “Now I’m blessed to also be working with Apple Music to showcase the film and share Bad Boy’s history and impact with fans. The support Live Nation, Apple Music and everyone on the team has given to this project is a true testament to the Bad Boy legacy.”

