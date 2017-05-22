Fasho Celebrity News
JEREMIH, PARTYNEXTDOOR: Squash Beef

Jeremih and PartyNextDoor are letting bygones be bygones and putting their beef behind them.

The two R&B stars posed for a flick together that was posted to Instagram. Jeremih captioned the picture, “Foolin’ with mi foola.” In the picture, they show off their ASCAP plaques. Jeremih recently took home an award for “Oui” off Late Nights, while PartyNextDoor was recognized for his contributions to Rihanna’s “Work.”

The pair had issues while co-headlining the Summer’s Over tour last year. At one point, Jeremih stormed offstage and later called out Party and his crew. There were also allegations that Jeremih sent an imposter to perform in his place.

  • First Drake and Tory Lanez get on the same page. Now Jeremih and Party. The OVO crew is over the drama.
  • Does this mean they’re gonna try to work together soon?
  • When you’re selling out shows, receiving awards and breaking records, you realize that beef doesn’t do anything but distract you from your game.
