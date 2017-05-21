News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

T-Pain & Lil Wayne’s Collaborative Album ‘T-Wayne’ Is Finally Here!

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 49 mins ago
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne

Source: HOT 107.5 / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Uh oh! T-Pain have his and Lil Wayne’s fans hype!

If T-Pain is serious, what took so long?!?! T-Pain recently took to Twitter to tease the relesae of the long-awaited T-Pain & Lil Wayne collaborative album. I mean dang; it’s been on hold for like 8 years. Read More!

LIL WAYNE , T-Pain , t-wayne

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading T-Pain & Lil Wayne’s Collaborative Album ‘T-Wayne’ Is Finally Here!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 2 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 3 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 3 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 5 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 5 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 5 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 5 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 5 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 5 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 6 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 6 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 6 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 1 week ago
05.15.17
Photos