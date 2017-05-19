SharifDKingShow Vince Staples Ft. Juicy J – “Big Fish” (Video)

Vince Staples has worked hard to reach his status in music. Lately, he has been transitioning himself to operate as a Big Fish. With the Big Fish comes The Big Fish Theory which Vince Staples has been putting in extra work on the deep end to make sure it’s fully understood. Although Vince has decided to push “The Big Fish Theory” back, he leaks the “Big Fish” of the album featuring Juicy J. You can find Vince Staples On a tilting boat in the middle of the water rapping for a cause and speaking as the big Fish surrounded by Sharks. Watch the “Big Fish” video shot by David Helman below.

