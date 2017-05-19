2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Drake and Tory Lanez End Feud

Drake and Tory Lanez End Feud

So when can we expect music from these two?

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Looks like Drake has an announcement in this pic and he does! Looks like him and other fellow Canadian Tory Lanez have ended their beef. They both made the announcement on their IG pages.

The city needs more of this and less of that. 6️⃣

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Toronto… I Told You @Midjordan 📸

A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on

Can we expect new music from these two some time soon?

🌺☂️

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Photos