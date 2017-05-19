Drake and Tory Lanez End Feud

Looks like Drake has an announcement in this pic and he does! Looks like him and other fellow Canadian Tory Lanez have ended their beef. They both made the announcement on their IG pages.

The city needs more of this and less of that. 6️⃣ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 18, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Toronto… I Told You @Midjordan 📸 A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on May 18, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Can we expect new music from these two some time soon?

🌺☂️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 18, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

