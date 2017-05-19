Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Amir Obe Explains His Decision to Sign With Def Jam, His relationship with Drake, And New Music With PartyNextDoor

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Def Jam Recordings Newest Signee Amir Obè stopped by 101.1 WIZ NATION to sit with Thee Kool Guy, Pop Kid Sharif D. King #KingSharif on #TheNightWave #SharifDKingShow to talk about his latest project release #NoneOfTheClocksWork, his relationship with Drake + new music with PARTYNEXTDOOR on his official album. Watch the interview to find out more about the movement!

 

 

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Amir Obe Explains His Decision to Sign With Def Jam, His relationship with Drake, And New Music With PartyNextDoor

Photos