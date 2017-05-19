The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Anika Noni Rose On Finding Time For Vacation Between Acting Jobs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Anika Noni Rose talks about what she does after a film or TV show wraps. She recalls the longest break she has ever had between projects, what she ideally prefers to do right after a project, and how long it takes for her to want to get back to work. Anika also talks about watching some of the viewers as they watched, “Everything, Everything,” during the premiere, and seeing how they reacted to its story.

Plus, Anika shares her excitement about her upcoming role in the film, “Assassination Nation,” where she plays a “good person who is sorta down on their luck.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

