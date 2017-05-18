Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow YFN Lucci – “Been Broke Before” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 28 mins ago
YFN Lucci has worked hard to obtain his current state of success. He started out working the streets when he gained the “Key to the Streets”. it was then that the music realized that Lucci is lit everyday. YFN Lucci has latest project “Long Live Nut” which showcasing the life that Lucci has lived. Although YFN Lucci is doing well for hisself, it’s always good to think about your past and use that as motivation for your future. Watch YFN Lucci as he shows transparency in his latest video “Been Broke Before”. Viewing this video gives an idea of how YFN Lucci changed his life for the better simply by chasing his dreams and working hard. You can find “Been Broke Before” on his “Long Live Nut” project which is out now.

 

 

Photos