Beyoncé and Jay Z Are Now Officially In A Financial League Of Their Own

Whenhas her twins in the near future, they may want to name one of them, because the power couple has just surpassed the BILLION dollar couple club, according to this latest Forbes article.

At the young age of 35, Beyoncé has amassed $350 million, while Hov’s bank account has soared to $810 million, trailing only Diddy, as hip-hop’s financial elite.

Do the math, that brings their combined net work to $1.16 billion and GROWING!

“I’m never satisfied, I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry.” Beyonce to Forbes

A few ways they have amassed this amount lately? Well:

Beyoncé’s success with Lemonade & her world tours.

Jay Z’s 10 year, $200 million deal with Live Nation.

Both equal equity in Tidal, which Sprint invested $200 million into the brand, valuing Tidal at $600 million.

“For the next ten years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.” Jay Z

I don’t think Jay and Bey will have any issues when it comes to buying baby furniture and diapers for the soon to be born twins!

Congrats to them, and we can’t wait to see whats next, Jay at Made In America this year!