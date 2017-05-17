9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Beyoncé and Jay Z Are Now Officially In A Financial League Of Their Own

Bonnie & Clyde

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Beyonce and Jay Z at Mayweather, Pac Fight

Source: Photo by Al Bello / Getty


When Beyoncé has her twins in the near future, they may want to name one of them BILLI, because the power couple has just surpassed the BILLION dollar couple club, according to this latest Forbes article.

At the young age of 35, Beyoncé has amassed $350 million, while Hov’s bank account has soared to $810 million, trailing only Diddy, as hip-hop’s financial elite.

Related: 5 Reasons Blue Ivy Has Had A Better 2017 Then, Well Pretty Much Everyone

Do the math, that brings their combined net work to $1.16 billion and GROWING!

“I’m never satisfied, I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry.” Beyonce to Forbes

A few ways they have amassed this amount lately? Well:

  • Beyoncé’s success with Lemonade & her world tours.
  • Jay Z’s 10 year, $200 million deal with Live Nation.
  • Both equal equity in Tidal, which Sprint invested $200 million into the brand, valuing Tidal at $600 million.

“For the next ten years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.” Jay Z

I don’t think Jay and Bey will have any issues when it comes to buying baby furniture and diapers for the soon to be born twins!

Congrats to them, and we can’t wait to see whats next, Jay at Made In America this year!


The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

Continue reading The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 20 hours ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
05.12.17
Photos