Miss USA Flip Flops On Her Healthcare Stance Twice In 48 Hours

Newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCullough, a Black scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, gave an answer to whether healthcare is a right or a privilege. Her answer caused pause and side-eye to many:
With all of the heated discussion around 45 and our current healthcare system and the rights of women in relation to healthcare, people were understandably, like: WTF.
On her press run as newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCollough, revised her stance on healthcare, depending on who she’s talking to.
To liberal outlets, like GMA, Kara re-NIGGED on her answer.
However, she’s shucking and jiving to conservative media. In a Fox interview stated, “I stand by what I said.” Girl, don’t you know that the Internet will always check you?
Is she a rocket scientist or a politician?
