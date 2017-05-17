So Beautiful
Miss USA Flip Flops On Her Healthcare Stance Twice In 48 Hours

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
2017 Miss USA Competition

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCullough, a Black scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, gave an answer to whether healthcare is a right or a privilege. Her answer caused pause and side-eye to many:

With all of the heated discussion around 45 and our current healthcare system and the rights of women in relation to healthcare, people were understandably, like: WTF.

Miss USA Kara McCullough Visits Empire State Building

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


On her press run as newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCollough, revised her stance on healthcare, depending on who she’s talking to.

To liberal outlets, like GMA, Kara re-NIGGED on her answer.

However, she’s shucking and jiving to conservative media. In a Fox interview stated, “I stand by what I said.” Girl, don’t you know that the Internet will always check you?

Is she a rocket scientist or a politician?

Click through to see what celebs like <strong>Taraji P. Henson</strong>, <strong>Angela Bassett</strong> and <strong>Serayah</strong> wore to the 2017 Fox Upfront in New York City on Monday.


 

