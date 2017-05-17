Machine Gun Kelly Spits Lethal Freestyle Over Drake’s “Free Smoke”

Coming off the release of his third studio album last week bloom, Machine Gun Kelly made his way out West recently & stopped by the Power 106 radio station to pay a visit to the LA Leakers.

Blessing listeners on air with this week’s Liftoff freestyle segment, MGK hops on Drake’s More Life intro “Free Smoke” and spits some smoke of his own. Going off the top, the Cleveland bad boy raps about hopping on a private jet with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, addresses the haters, talks about being a rock star and dating a pop star, and even takes a slight jab at Detroit legend Eminem for banning his music from being played on Shade45.

Finish this story [here]