3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Juicy J Getty

Definitely one of the most underrated rap groups of all time. Big shout out to the kids from Memphis on getting to tell their story. Im here for it !!

Following the release of 2015’s ultra popular Straight Outta Compton, more Hip Hop artists are pushing for their stories to be told on the big screen.

Memphis-based rap group Three 6 Mafia may be the next in line to have their history captured in biopic format.

Photos