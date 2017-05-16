Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The ‘Baywatch’ Premiere

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra dazzled during her red carpet appearance for the world premier of Baywatch over the weekend. The beloved Bollywood actress was wearing a vintage inspired, sequenced wrap dress in midnight blue by Halston.
There was everything to love about Priyanka’s dress…the v-neck plunge, the deep dark blue color and frontal split that went perfectly with her black strapped heels. The crowd definitely loved her look too!
Priyanka kept it simple and sexy for the world premier, slicking her hair back into a classy ponytail while keeping her make up in theme with her stylish dress.
SPLURGE
The dress is must, and won’t be easy to find. But you can check out what Saks Fifth Avenue has if you’re looking for a similar look (and price) for $3777.99.
SPEND
Look the part without pulling as much out of your wallet by checking out this version complete with a belt for $435.00 – split front and all!
SAVE
Nordstrom has a dress with the same dark blue, split front effect for the lower end of your budget for $195.00 with their Safronette Faux Wrap Gown.
DON’T MISS:
FAB OR FUG: Priyanka Chopra Is Monochromatic In Menswear At The Time 100 Gala
GET THE LOOK: Be Gorgeous In Green Like Samira Wiley For Date Night
A Milli, A Milli, A Milli: Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In $8M Worth Of Diamonds
21 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Was Just Like Us
21 photos Launch gallery
21 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Was Just Like Us
1. She takes subway selfies.Source:Instagram 1 of 21
2. She loves her kicks.Source:Instagram 2 of 21
3. She woke up like this.Source:Instagram 3 of 21
4. She takes touristy selfies.Source:Instagram 4 of 21
5. She celebrates awesome moments with her family and friends.Source:Instagram 5 of 21
6. She has a cheat day every once in a while.Source:Instagram 6 of 21
7. She loves a good #TBT.Source:Instagram 7 of 21
8. She gets baby fever just by the sight of someone else’s cute baby.Source:Instagram 8 of 21
9. She enjoys a nice glass of wine.Source:Instagram 9 of 21
10. She enjoys the little things.Source:Instagram 10 of 21
11. She has fun with friends in the sand!Source:Instagram 11 of 21
12. She loves getting her nails did.Source:Instagram 12 of 21
13. She has to take obligatory plane pics when traveling.Source:Instagram 13 of 21
14. She fan girls out over celebrities.Source:Instagram 14 of 21
15. She loves a good meme.Source:Instagram 15 of 21
16. She loves holiday time with the family.Source:Instagram 16 of 21
17. She loves a what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas good time.Source:Instagram 17 of 21
18. She doesn’t cry over spilled milk (or sauce).Source:Instagram 18 of 21
19. She loves a good lippie.Source:Instagram 19 of 21
20. She still cuddles with her stuffed animals.Source:Instagram 20 of 21
21. She’s married to her dreams…Source:Instagram 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours