Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The ‘Baywatch’ Premiere

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
Quantico star Priyanka Chopra dazzled during her red carpet appearance for the world premier of Baywatch over the weekend. The beloved Bollywood actress was wearing a vintage inspired, sequenced wrap dress in midnight blue by Halston.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BAYWATCH

Source: RHONA WISE / Getty


There was everything to love about Priyanka’s dress…the v-neck plunge, the deep dark blue color and frontal split that went perfectly with her black strapped heels. The crowd definitely loved her look too!

Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch'

Source: Sergi Alexander / Getty


Priyanka kept it simple and sexy for the world premier, slicking her hair back into a classy ponytail while keeping her make up in theme with her stylish dress.

World Premiere of 'Baywatch'

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty


SPLURGE

The dress is must, and won’t be easy to find. But you can check out what Saks Fifth Avenue has if you’re looking for a similar look (and price) for $3777.99.

SPEND

Look the part without pulling as much out of your wallet by checking out this version complete with a belt for $435.00 – split front and all!

SAVE

Nordstrom has a dress with the same dark blue, split front effect for the lower end of your budget for $195.00 with their Safronette Faux Wrap Gown.

