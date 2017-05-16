SIMONE BILES: Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars

Last night, Tom Bergeron announced the finalists on Dancing With the Stars: Football running back Rashad Jennings, baseball player David Ross and singer Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony.

Shockingly, Simone Biles failed to reach the finale. Even though the judges gave her perfect scores twice last night, the viewers’ vote doomed the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Dancing With the Stars – Tom Bergeron informs Simone Biles and Sasha Farber that they have been eliminated. OC:… Simone and Sasha.

Simone has her suspicions why. She suffered an unfair backlash. Viewers probably thought she acted too bitchy when responding to host Tom Bergeron. The previous week, he asked why she wasn’t smiling at her scores. She snapped, (quote) “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” (TV Line)

Fasho Thoughts:

Next week’s finale had an opportunity to have three athletes, or three people of color competing for the Mirror Ball.

Normani Kordei suddenly became the unanimous favorite to take home the Mirror Ball.

Heather Morris also got sent home after earning perfect marks from the judges.

also got sent home after earning perfect marks from the judges. Simone deserves a sympathy Netflix and chill night with her celebrity crush: Zac Efron.