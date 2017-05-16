Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

SIMONE BILES: Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Last night, Tom Bergeron announced the finalists on Dancing With the Stars: Football running back Rashad Jennings, baseball player David Ross and singer Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony.

Shockingly, Simone Biles failed to reach the finale. Even though the judges gave her perfect scores twice last night, the viewers’ vote doomed the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Dancing With the Stars – Tom Bergeron informs Simone Biles and Sasha Farber that they have been eliminated. OC:… Simone and Sasha.

Simone has her suspicions why. She suffered an unfair backlash. Viewers probably thought she acted too bitchy when responding to host Tom Bergeron. The previous week, he asked why she wasn’t smiling at her scores. She snapped, (quote) “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” (TV Line)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Next week’s finale had an opportunity to have three athletes, or three people of color competing for the Mirror Ball.
  • Normani Kordei suddenly became the unanimous favorite to take home the Mirror Ball.
  • Heather Morris also got sent home after earning perfect marks from the judges.
  • Simone deserves a sympathy Netflix and chill night with her celebrity crush: Zac Efron.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Simone Biles’ Most Adorable Instagram Moments

32 photos Launch gallery

Simone Biles’ Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Continue reading SIMONE BILES: Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars

Simone Biles’ Most Adorable Instagram Moments

See Simone Biles’ road to Rio unfold on Instagram.

dancing , donjuanfasho , Eliminated , Fasho Celebrity News , From , Simone Biles , Stars , The , With

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 4 days ago
05.12.17
Chanel Apologizes To Gabourey Sidibe After She Wrote…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Steve Harvey Was A No-Show At His Own…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
C-Murder Ordered To Pay Over $1 Million To…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Treach Drags Funkmaster Flex Over Tupac Comments With…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 5 days ago
05.12.17
K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
Photos