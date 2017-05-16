What People Are Saying About LHHATL Last Night

Here are what people are saying about Love Ans Hip Hop ATL last night!!!
- Wait a minute….We’re burning diamonds now?
- Rasheeda that necklace could’ve paid a bill….
- I would have jumped into the fire to save that necklace. I could use it to help pay off my student loans!
- Rasheeda that necklace could’ve paid a bill….
- Why did Karlie Redd stomp off like a little kid that just got scolded.
- Everyone burned inexpensive things to symbolize something greater, but Rasheeda burned a real expensive item.
- This bonfire is giving me waiting to exhale vibes. And I lowkey want to laugh.
- Rasheeda’s at that bonfire dressed like the hood Carmen Sandiego…
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS]
24 photos Launch gallery
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS]
1. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 1 of 24
2. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 2 of 24
3. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 3 of 24
4. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 4 of 24
5. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 5 of 24
6. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 6 of 24
7. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 7 of 24
8. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 8 of 24
9. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 9 of 24
10. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 10 of 24
11. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 11 of 24
12. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 12 of 24
13. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 13 of 24
14. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 14 of 24
15. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 15 of 24
16. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 16 of 24
17. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 17 of 24
18. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 18 of 24
19. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 19 of 24
20. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 20 of 24
21. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 21 of 24
22. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 22 of 24
23. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 23 of 24
24. Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaSource:Getty Images 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours