What People Are Saying About LHHATL Last Night

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Here are what people are saying about Love Ans Hip Hop ATL last night!!!

  • Wait a minute….We’re burning diamonds now?
  • Rasheeda that necklace could’ve paid a bill….
  • I would have jumped into the fire to save that necklace. I could use it to help pay off my student loans!
  • Rasheeda that necklace could’ve paid a bill….
  • Why did Karlie Redd stomp off like a little kid that just got scolded.
  • Everyone burned inexpensive things to symbolize something greater, but Rasheeda burned a real expensive item.
  • This bonfire is giving me waiting to exhale vibes. And I lowkey want to laugh.
  • Rasheeda’s at that bonfire dressed like the hood Carmen Sandiego…
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS]

