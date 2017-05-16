What People Are Saying About LHHATL Last Night

Here are what people are saying about Love Ans Hip Hop ATL last night!!!

Wait a minute….We’re burning diamonds now?

Rasheeda that necklace could’ve paid a bill….

that necklace could’ve paid a bill…. I would have jumped into the fire to save that necklace. I could use it to help pay off my student loans!

Rasheeda that necklace could’ve paid a bill….

Why did Karlie Redd stomp off like a little kid that just got scolded.

stomp off like a little kid that just got scolded. Everyone burned inexpensive things to symbolize something greater, but Rasheeda burned a real expensive item.

This bonfire is giving me waiting to exhale vibes. And I lowkey want to laugh.

Rasheeda’s at that bonfire dressed like the hood Carmen Sandiego…