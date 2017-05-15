Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

REPORT: President Trump Gave “Classified Information” to Russian Officials

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Trump And Pence Join Betsy DeVos At School Choice Event At White House

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty


(RNN) – The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.

The Post cited anonymous “current and former U.S. officials.” The newspaper said the information came from a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement so sensitive the details have been withheld from U.S. allies and agencies within the U.S. government.

The partner had not given the U.S. permission to disclose the information, the Post said.

The president has broad authority to declassify government secrets, which makes it unlikely Trump broke the law. However, for almost anyone else in government, discussing sensitive classified information with an adversary would be against the law, the Post reported.

The post alleged that Trump shared more information with the visiting Russians than with its own allies – Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, a meeting where no U.S. media were allowed to attend but one Russian outlet was permitted.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Mark Wilson and Getty Images

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 4 days ago
05.12.17
Chanel Apologizes To Gabourey Sidibe After She Wrote…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Steve Harvey Was A No-Show At His Own…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
C-Murder Ordered To Pay Over $1 Million To…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Treach Drags Funkmaster Flex Over Tupac Comments With…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
Photos