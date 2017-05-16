SharifDKingShow Tate Kobang – “Dis Side” (Video)

Tate Kobang recently dropped a video for his popular single “Dis Side” off his latest mixtape “Silent Waves” Hosted By DJ Flow. Tate was already putting in a ton of work on the music scene in Baltimore, but feel back for awhile after popular Baltimore artist Lor Scoota passed away. As hard as it may be to continue on with music when life is happening before you, Tate Kobang continues to use his passion to fuel his team and build his presence for the sake of putting B’more on the side. Watch Tate Kobang show out on “Dis Side”, a real cinematic visual that gives you insight on how they move on “Dis Side” of Baltimore below.

