MO’NIQUE: Rants Against Oprah, Lee Daniels & Tyler Perry

Mo’Nique won’t be having Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels or Tyler Perry over for dinner anytime soon.

The Oscar winner went off on the media moguls while taping a new standup special at the Apollo Theater on Saturday night. During her set, Mo’Nique said she wasn’t blackballed, but rather “whiteballed” by some people “who had no balls.”

TMZ also reports that she took it a step further, telling the TV titans they could eat something we can’t say on air.

Fasho Thoughts

Love her or hate her, Mo’Nique pulls no punches.

Some folks would say going after people like Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry is career suicide. But if you’re already being blackballed, what’s there to lose?

Maybe Shonda Rhimes will give her a shot.

will give her a shot. Talking bad about Oprah? She better watch out or the Illuminati might snatch her up.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: