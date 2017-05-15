BET AWARDS: Beyonce and Bruno Mars Score Most Nominations

Beyonce leads the pack with seven nominations for this year’s BET Awards.

Close behind is Bruno Mars with five nods, followed by Chance the Rapper, Solange and Migos at four apiece.

Beyonce and her sister Solange will go head-to-head in multiple categories, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Migos’ nods include Best Group and Best Collaboration for “Bad and Bougee” with Lil Uzi Vert. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist nominee Chance the Rapper is also up for Best New Artist, along with 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A.

The 17th annual BET Awards will air live on June 25th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

