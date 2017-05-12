Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach

Jennifer Hudson is arguably the biggest and most remarkable success story to come from being a contestant on a reality competition show. From her historic Oscar win for her iconic performance in 2006’s Dreamgirls to her Grammy wins and stint on Broadway in The Color Purple, she has conquered practically every inch of the entertainment industry. Now she’s having a full circle moment, as she has just signed on to be a judge for season 13 of The Voice.

With the recent news that American Idol was returning, the show where Jennifer Hudson was prematurely eliminated over a decade ago, everyone has been buzzing with who would be the new judges, but the just-announced judges for the upcoming season of NBC’s hit The Voice are grabbing more attention. As reported by the Huffington Post , two former Idol participants, Hudson and season one winner Kelly Clarkson, have been added as coaches.

The details of the announcement for the 2017-2018 season are below:

Jennifer Hudson is officially set to join “The Voice” as a coach in Seasons 13. Hudson will sit alongside Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Later, it was announced that “American Idol” OG Kelly Clarkson would also be joining the NBC show, where she’ll coach with Levine and Shelton in Season 14.

Paul Telegdy, NBC’s president of NBC’s alternative and reality group, said in a statement:

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that ‘The Voice’ stands for. Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

You can read Jennifer Hudson’s emotional announcement of the news BELOW:

In tears thinking of what this means and represents to me and knowing and walking the journey ! Wow , who would of thought after being a contestant , that one day , I would be sitting in one of those chairs from the U.K. To the u.s! Only God !!!! Oh but I made it ! A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on May 10, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939128/lonely-black-women-stacey-younge/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939005/aaron-hernandez-fiancee-speaks/

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: