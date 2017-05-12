Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach

This is the perfect job for J-Hud!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jennifer Hudson is arguably the biggest and most remarkable success story to come from being a contestant on a reality competition show. From her historic Oscar win for her iconic performance in 2006’s Dreamgirls to her Grammy wins and stint on Broadway in The Color Purple, she has conquered practically every inch of the entertainment industry. Now she’s having a full circle moment, as she has just signed on to be a judge for season 13 of The Voice.

'The Color Purple' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Source: Walter McBride / Getty


 With the recent news that American Idol was returning, the show where Jennifer Hudson was prematurely eliminated over a decade ago, everyone has been buzzing with who would be the new judges, but the just-announced judges for the upcoming season of NBC’s hit The Voice are grabbing more attention. As reported by the Huffington Post, two former Idol participants, Hudson and season one winner Kelly Clarkson, have been added as coaches.

The details of the announcement for the 2017-2018 season are below:

Jennifer Hudson is officially set to join “The Voice” as a coach in Seasons 13. Hudson will sit alongside Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

 Later, it was announced that “American Idol” OG Kelly Clarkson would also be joining the NBC show, where she’ll coach with Levine and Shelton in Season 14.

 Paul Telegdy, NBC’s president of NBC’s alternative and reality group, said in a statement:

 “Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that ‘The Voice’ stands for. Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

 You can read Jennifer Hudson’s emotional announcement of the news BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939128/lonely-black-women-stacey-younge/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939005/aaron-hernandez-fiancee-speaks/

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 12 hours ago
05.12.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 13 hours ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 13 hours ago
05.12.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 2 days ago
05.12.17
K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Here’s Who Phaedra Parks Is Blaming For The…
 2 days ago
05.12.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 3 days ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 3 days ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 3 days ago
05.10.17
Photos