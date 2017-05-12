Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow K Camp – "Drop" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
K Camp is creating non stop content in Rare Form, from his latest video release to this one. K-Camp “Drops” fire that can sometimes be over looked. This time around K-Camp displays the many definitions of “Drop” in this visual from the lavish ladies,cars, jewels, etc. Watch K- Camp stunt as the “Drop” happens through out the video below.

 

 

Photos