SharifDKingShow K Camp – “Drop” (Video)

K Camp is creating non stop content in Rare Form, from his latest video release to this one. K-Camp “Drops” fire that can sometimes be over looked. This time around K-Camp displays the many definitions of “Drop” in this visual from the lavish ladies,cars, jewels, etc. Watch K- Camp stunt as the “Drop” happens through out the video below.

