JAY Z: Inks $200 Million Deal With Live Nation

Posted 2 hours ago
Jay Z has signed a 10-year extension on his touring deal with Live Nation.

The 47-year-old, who is second on Forbes magazine’s list of the richest rappers in the world, is making a push for the top spot with a new contract worth $200 million. His original 10-year deal was set to expire in October. Hova is expected to announce a large tour later this year. (Page Six)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The original deal was worth $150 million. This is a nice raise.
  • This means Jay Z will be touring and producing until he’s at least 57.
  • Jay has no interest in slowing down.
