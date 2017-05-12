JAY Z: Inks $200 Million Deal With Live Nation

Jay Z has signed a 10-year extension on his touring deal with Live Nation.

The 47-year-old, who is second on Forbes magazine’s list of the richest rappers in the world, is making a push for the top spot with a new contract worth $200 million. His original 10-year deal was set to expire in October. Hova is expected to announce a large tour later this year. (Page Six)

Fasho Thoughts: