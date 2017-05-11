Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Soulja Boy – “Million Dollar Trips” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 46 mins ago
Leave a comment

Soulja Boy Calls on director Mannie B to assist in pushing out a new video for “Million Dollar Trips” off the Big Soulja Mixtape. You can find Soulja showing out inside his mansion and allowing to camera to catch his lavish day to day lifestyle. Watch Soulja speak and highlight his ‘Millon Dollar Trips” and Rich approach despite all his latest issues in entertainment. Click & Find out what  “Million Dollar Trips” look like.

 

 

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

15 photos Launch gallery

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Soulja Boy – “Million Dollar Trips” (Video)

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

   

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , Big Soulja , HIP-HOP , Kingin Forever , Kings Only , Million Dollar Trips , money , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , SODMG , SOULJA BOY , The Crown Life , The Crown Life Vlog , The Night Wave , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 7 hours ago
05.11.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 1 day ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 1 day ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Photos