SharifDKingShow Soulja Boy – “Million Dollar Trips” (Video)

Soulja Boy Calls on director Mannie B to assist in pushing out a new video for “Million Dollar Trips” off the Big Soulja Mixtape. You can find Soulja showing out inside his mansion and allowing to camera to catch his lavish day to day lifestyle. Watch Soulja speak and highlight his ‘Millon Dollar Trips” and Rich approach despite all his latest issues in entertainment. Click & Find out what “Million Dollar Trips” look like.
Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever
15 photos Launch gallery
Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever
1. Jay ZSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Beyonce2 of 15
3. Dr. DreSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. DiddySource:Getty 4 of 15
5. BirdmanSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Kanye WestSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. EminemSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. RihannaSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Justin BieberSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. DrakeSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. J ColeSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Macklemore & Ryan LewisSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Lil WayneSource:Getty 15 of 15
