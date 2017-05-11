SharifDKingShow Soulja Boy – “Million Dollar Trips” (Video)

Soulja Boy Calls on director Mannie B to assist in pushing out a new video for “Million Dollar Trips” off the Big Soulja Mixtape. You can find Soulja showing out inside his mansion and allowing to camera to catch his lavish day to day lifestyle. Watch Soulja speak and highlight his ‘Millon Dollar Trips” and Rich approach despite all his latest issues in entertainment. Click & Find out what “Million Dollar Trips” look like.

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing