Shaquille O’Neal Considering a Run for the Sheriff’s Office in 2020

Posted 15 hours ago
Shaquille O’Neal was serious when he told an Atlanta TV station that he’s thinking about running for office in 2020 in hopes of becoming a sheriff.

The NBA veteran holds residency in Florida and Georgia, but didn’t clarify to WXIA where he would enter the sheriff race. But he alluded to the current broken relationship between police and the black community as the reason he’s considering a run.

“This is not about politics for me. It’s something that I always wanted to do. It’s just about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said Friday. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve.”

O’Neal is an honorary deputy in Georgia’s Clayton County and has been a reserve police officer in Los Angeles; Miami Beach; Tempe, Arizona; Golden Beach, Florida; and Doral, Florida.

Despite limited experience, he said he could put together the right people to help him in the job.

“I know how to run the team,” O’Neal said. “My style is going to be to surround myself with guys that have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it, surround myself with smarter people. And I know it’ll be successful.”

 

