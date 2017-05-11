Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Can You Guess Who’s The Richest Rapper In The Game???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Lots of artists brag about multi-million dollar cash flow, but these guys can actually back it up. Forbes magazine just released its annual ranking of the richest rappers in the game.

Diddy takes the top spot again, with an estimated $820 million net worth. Trailing right behind him with $810 million is Jay Z, who managed to get 30% richer after a $200 million investment from Sprint. Dr. Dre comes in third with $740 million after flipping Beats to Apple for a total of $3 billion.

Rounding out the Forbes 5 we’ve got Birdman at number-four with $110 million and his artist Drake bringing up the rear with a relatively sad 90 mil.

Forbes’ Top 5 Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists 

  1. Diddy – $820 million
  2. Jay Z – $810 million
  3. Dr. Dre – $740 million
  4. Birdman – $110 million
  5. Drake – $90 million

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Keep in mind this isn’t the same as the annual Hip-Hop Cash Kings list, which ranks the year’s top earners. That usually comes out towards the end of the summer.
  • The same names have been on this list for years, sometimes switching spots. The only exception is 50 Cent, who fell off last year after losing multiple legal verdicts and declaring bankruptcy. He was replaced by Drake.
  • How much money would Birdman have if his label paid everyone what they were owed?
  • Drake earns more than his fellow artists thanks to lucrative deals with Nike, Sprite and Apple — plus two best-selling projects.
  • How did Diddy get so much money? The Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour and a whole lot of Ciroc!
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Can , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , game , guess , In , rapper , richest , The , Whos , You

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Can You Guess Who’s The Richest Rapper In The Game???

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 7 hours ago
05.11.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 1 day ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 1 day ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Photos