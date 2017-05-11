Can You Guess Who’s The Richest Rapper In The Game???

Lots of artists brag about multi-million dollar cash flow, but these guys can actually back it up. Forbes magazine just released its annual ranking of the richest rappers in the game.

Diddy takes the top spot again, with an estimated $820 million net worth. Trailing right behind him with $810 million is Jay Z, who managed to get 30% richer after a $200 million investment from Sprint. Dr. Dre comes in third with $740 million after flipping Beats to Apple for a total of $3 billion.

Rounding out the Forbes 5 we’ve got Birdman at number-four with $110 million and his artist Drake bringing up the rear with a relatively sad 90 mil.

Keep in mind this isn’t the same as the annual Hip-Hop Cash Kings list, which ranks the year’s top earners. That usually comes out towards the end of the summer.

The same names have been on this list for years, sometimes switching spots. The only exception is 50 Cent , who fell off last year after losing multiple legal verdicts and declaring bankruptcy. He was replaced by Drake.

How much money would Birdman have if his label paid everyone what they were owed?

Drake earns more than his fellow artists thanks to lucrative deals with Nike, Sprite and Apple — plus two best-selling projects.

How did Diddy get so much money? The Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour and a whole lot of Ciroc!

