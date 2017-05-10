SharifDKingShow Money Man – “Boss Up” (Video)

Money man leaks his new visual “Boss Up” off his Black Circle 2 Mixtape. Most times artist speak on their come up and don’t have much to prove how they gain their popularity in the streets. Money Man explains his growth in the game, while allowing you into his world to see how Money Man bosses up daily. Watch Money Man push the true element of being a boss and making his hustle count in the streets below.

