Nicki and Nas Getting Real Close

Maybe they’re this close just to take a picture, but you know what they say. A picture has a thousand words…. and thousands of tweets that follow behind it.

When this picture of Nicki and Nas hit the internet YOU KNOW everyone started to really question if these two are a “thing.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

I love how they both look extremely lusty in this pic.

Did anyone peep that they’re wearing the same pendant around their necks?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: