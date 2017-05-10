'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Nicki and Nas Getting Real Close

If I was bae'd up with Nas, I'd be grinning like this too

Written By: justash

Posted 17 mins ago
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Maybe they’re this close just to take a picture, but you know what they say. A picture has a thousand words…. and thousands of tweets that follow behind it.

When this picture of Nicki and Nas hit the internet YOU KNOW everyone started to really question if these two are a “thing.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

I love how they both look extremely lusty in this pic.

Did anyone peep that they’re wearing the same pendant around their necks?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

