SharifDKingShow Money Man talks joint project with Birdman on #KingSharifsNewIsh (Video)

King Sharif Connects with Cash Money Records Newest Signee, Money Man on the Sharif D. King Show. Money Man & King Sharif talk about signing to Cash Money Records under Birdman’s direction, his Atlanta & Miami Movement, Rich Gang, Black Circle 3, and the importance of grinding and getting to the Money. Lastly, Money Man leaks his new single “How It Feel” inside “King Sharif’s New Ish” on 101.1 The Wiz. Money Man also hinted at a separate project with Birdman and the rest of the Rich Gang Family in the near future. Watch the interview below.

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing