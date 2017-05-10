SharifDKingShow Money Man talks joint project with Birdman on #KingSharifsNewIsh (Video)

King Sharif Connects with Cash Money Records Newest Signee, Money Man on the Sharif D. King Show. Money Man & King Sharif talk about signing to Cash Money Records under Birdman’s direction, his Atlanta & Miami Movement, Rich Gang, Black Circle 3, and the importance of grinding and getting to the Money. Lastly, Money Man leaks his new single “How It Feel” inside “King Sharif’s New Ish” on 101.1 The Wiz. Money Man also hinted at a separate project with Birdman and the rest of the Rich Gang Family in the near future. Watch the interview below.
Sharif D. King Live on 101.1 The Wiz Weekdays 7PM-MIDNITE
5 photos Launch gallery
Sharif D. King Live on 101.1 The Wiz Weekdays 7PM-MIDNITE
1. K Camp And King SharifSource:King Sharif 1 of 5
2. Gary Owens And King SharifSource:Radio One 2 of 5
3. Dae-Dae, King Sharif, PNB RockSource:Radio One 3 of 5
4. Nick Grant And King SharifSource:King Sharif 4 of 5
5. Taylor Bennett & King SharifSource:King Sharif 5 of 5
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours