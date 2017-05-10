Chance The Rapper Mourns His Aunts Death “She Was A Warrior”

Chance the Rapper is mourning the loss of his aunt Kimberly Bennett right now. Bennett died on Sunday after battling inflammatory breast cancer, which is a type of cancer that is, according to Chance, commonly misdiagnosed by those in the medical field. Chance shared the news about his “Auntie Kim” on Twitter on Tuesday. story via Complex News
My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning. She was a warrior and wanted me to share this https://t.co/tb0cqRQzMA
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2017
