Chance The Rapper Mourns His Aunts Death “She Was A Warrior”

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Chance The Rapper Mourns His Aunts Death “She Was A Warrior”

Written By: Sam Sylk Show

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Chance the Rapper is mourning the loss of his aunt Kimberly Bennett right now. Bennett died on Sunday after battling inflammatory breast cancer, which is a type of cancer that is, according to Chance, commonly misdiagnosed by those in the medical field. Chance shared the news about his “Auntie Kim” on Twitter on Tuesday.  story via Complex News

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Mourns His Aunts Death “She Was A Warrior”

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 5 hours ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 6 hours ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 6 hours ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 7 hours ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Photos