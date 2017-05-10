Fasho Celebrity News
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES: Passenger Fight Caught on Tape

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 52 mins ago
A brutal fight on board a Southwest Airlines flight landed one man in jail and another with minor injuries, and it was all caught on video.

The chaos erupted in Burbank, California after the plane arrived from Dallas. Passengers were getting ready to deplane when three people started arguing. Two men then began to wrestle while a woman tried to separate them. The wrestling turned to punching as one man repeatedly landed blows on the other. Eventually, other passengers and crew members were able to break it up. One man was arrested for assault and battery while the other was treated for lacerations and contusions. It’s unclear what caused the fight or if the men even knew each other. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • People need to be given a chill pill before boarding.
  • The fight occurred as passengers were preparing to deplane. They were probably fighting over who would step out into the aisle first.
  • These incidents are a daily occurrence now.
Continue reading SOUTHWEST AIRLINES: Passenger Fight Caught on Tape

Photos