WTFasho President Trump Is Defending His Decision To Fire FBI Director James Comey

President Trump is defending his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Twitter today.

The President has sent several tweets since Comey’s termination to try and put to rest any speculation as to why he was fired. Trump tweeted, “Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!” He added, “James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.”

The surprise firing came as the FBI investigates Trump’s presidential campaign and looks into a possible connection to Russian meddling in the election. (Washington Post)