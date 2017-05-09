The Reason Why Everyone Is Talking About Uzi!

Lil Uzi Vert

One of artists that has people talking about this year’s Rolling Loud Festival is Lil Uzi.

He’s clearly living the “Rock Star” lifestyle and his shows and fans prove it. One of the most epic things that occurred during the event filled weekend in Miami, was Lil Uzi’s crowd surf.

“After Lil Uzi Vert executed the greatest of all stage dives at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this past weekend, everyone knew it was a moment that would live on in hip-hop infamy. I mean, when you launch yourself into the crowd from twenty feet up, that’s a special kind of ballsy. Well, social media users are helping to make that jump even more famous, making Uzi-inspired memes that had the Internet tearing up with laughter.” – HNHH

Check out the leap of faith for yourself.

Pretty Iconic!

But of course social media had a field day lol. Someone always has a joke.

Even diddy lol

