Another Reason To See “All Eyez On Me”

During the MTV Movie and TV awards, a new clip was shown from the Tupac movie.

“In the clip, Tupac (played by Demetrius Shipp Jr.) is shown reading a poem to Jada Pinkett Smith (played by Kat Graham), all before he moves to the West Coast to follow his dreams as a rapper.”

Get a peek at the upcoming Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me (@alleyezmovie), w/ this exclusive clip from the #MTVAwards–airing tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/lg6um2kWrH — MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2017

I knew I was going to see this movie, but after this clip??! Definitely, issa go.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: