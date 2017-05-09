Tupac

JustAsh
Another Reason To See “All Eyez On Me”

New clip of the Tupac biopic has surfaced!

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Morgan Creek Productions / Morgan Creek Productions

During the MTV Movie and TV awards, a new clip was shown from the Tupac movie.

“In the clip, Tupac (played by Demetrius Shipp Jr.) is shown reading a poem to Jada Pinkett Smith (played by Kat Graham), all before he moves to the West Coast to follow his dreams as a rapper.”

I knew I was going to see this movie, but after this clip??! Definitely, issa go.

