Start spreading the news — the Grammys are headed back to New York.

The 60th annual ceremony will be held on January 28th, 2018 at Madison Square Garden. The Grammys have been held in L.A. the past 14 years, last having taken place at MSG in 2003.

Recording Academy head Neil Portnow says, “As a native New Yorker and lifelong supporter of the city’s vibrant arts scene, I couldn’t be more excited to return in 2018 and celebrate 60 years of honoring the best of the best in recorded sound in the world-class venue that is Madison Square Garden.”

