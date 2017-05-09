Fasho Celebrity News
The Grammys Are Headed Back To New York!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 15 mins ago
Start spreading the news — the Grammys are headed back to New York.

The 60th annual ceremony will be held on January 28th, 2018 at Madison Square Garden. The Grammys have been held in L.A. the past 14 years, last having taken place at MSG in 2003.

Recording Academy head Neil Portnow says, “As a native New Yorker and lifelong supporter of the city’s vibrant arts scene, I couldn’t be more excited to return in 2018 and celebrate 60 years of honoring the best of the best in recorded sound in the world-class venue that is Madison Square Garden.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There’s something to be said for L.A. weather on the red carpet.
  • Now that MSG’s renovation is complete, it’s a better fit for big events like this.
  • It’ll draw a bigger crowd than a Knicks game.

 

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it's a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Photos