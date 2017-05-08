The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rock-T Schools A Listener Who Can’t Name 5 “Coming To America” Characters [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
During a game of “5 On It,” Headkrack assigned a listener to name five characters from Eddie Murphy‘s classic comedy film, “Coming To America.” Like a lot of other people who succumb to Headkrack’s mind games and the pressure of the ticking clock, she had kind of a hard time.

When time was up, Rock-T gave her some of the names of the characters she could have used, complete with hilarious impressions. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

