NeNe Blasts Phaedra Parks After Bombshell ‘RHOA’ Reunion Finale

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
Last night’s bombshell RHOA reunion special has everyone in their feelings, especially NeNe Leakes. The queen of shade took to Twitter to vent her frustrations over Phaedra’s lies.

But this isn’t anything new, NeNe went in on Phaedra and Porsha last week when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live when she told Andy,

“I don’t know, I just think Phaedra is just a person that—we’ve said it for so long—that has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind the camera.” She added, “She’s always been that way. This isn’t anything new.”

