NeNe Blasts Phaedra Parks After Bombshell ‘RHOA’ Reunion Finale

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY! Girl bye👋🏾 #karma 1 down, 1 to go👊🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

FINALLY! Been happening for yearsssssssssssssssssssss! FINALLY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I said it to her, her very FIRST season on #RHOA I been told y'all! Y'all are yearsssss late😡 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Oh but I thought I was the puppet master🤔🤔 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Alllll Thirsty! Fighting for a position — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

RT @iamtheMJB: @NeNeLeakes they wanna dim ur light so they can shine. She has prob started so much drama wit … https://t.co/nLL5sRhn3L — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Now their fighting for their checks😶 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

THIRST🙄 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I'm so pissed😡 the show I started on! These thirsty chicks hav the nerve to reach so low for position! It's been happening FOREVER — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I thought I was causing all the problems tho? This is low — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Phaedra had my sister at her son's bday party! She been doing fucked up shit — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

RT @tayisthemost: @NeNeLeakes called her fakedra from the beginning #RHOA<I called it years ago boo! — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

RT @ColleenGondek: @NeNeLeakes I thought you and Phaedra were cool??<You thought wrong — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Last night’s bombshell RHOA reunion special has everyone in their feelings, especially. The queen of shade took to Twitter to vent her frustrations over Phaedra’s lies.

But this isn’t anything new, NeNe went in on Phaedra and Porsha last week when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live when she told Andy,

“I don’t know, I just think Phaedra is just a person that—we’ve said it for so long—that has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind the camera.” She added, “She’s always been that way. This isn’t anything new.”

Missed the reunion? Catch up here.

