JAY Z: Headlining Meadows Festival

The lineup for the second annual Meadows Music and Arts Festival features Jay Z at the top of the bill.
This year’s event will once again take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York City. It’s been extended from two days to three and will be live-streamed exclusively on Jay Z’s Tidal service.
Other artists on the bill include Nas, Future, Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, Joey Badass, Migos and Action Bronson. Rounding out the lineup are Run the Jewels, LL Cool J, Big Boi, Tory Lanez, Ghostface Killah, Big Boi and more.
The Meadows Music and Arts Festival is set to go down September 15th through 17th. Tickets will be available Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on the festival’s official website.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Last year they had Kanye, J. Cole and Chance. How will this year stack up?
- This is Jay Z’s third festival headlining performance this fall — is there a new album on the way?
- After festival season is over, Hov might announce a tour of his own.
