The Meadows Fest Is Back With Jay-Z Headlining

First ‘Made In America’ and now this! I promise you Jay-Z will have a new album out once the twins drop!

“The Meadows Music And Arts Festival is returning for its second year in Queens this September 15-17, and this time around it’s expanding from 2-day to 3-day extravaganza. The festival’s organizers rolled out the lineup Monday morning.

Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Gorillaz will headline. Hip hop and hip hop-adjacent acts include Future, Nas, LL Cool J, Run The Jewels, Migos, 21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Big Boi, M.I.A., Erykah Badu, Tory Lanez, Ghostface Killah, Flatbush Zombies, A-Trak, Swet Shop Boys, Kamaiyah, Dave, and BadBadNotGood.

Last year, Kanye West cut his headlining performance short to rush to Paris to be with Kim Kardashian, who had just been robbed at gunpoint.

This year’s festival will be streamed on Tidal. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 10 at 12 P.M. EST.” – HNHH

