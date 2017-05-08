2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Photo by 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

The Meadows Fest Is Back With Jay-Z Headlining

If I was Jay-Z I'd be smiling like this too!

Written By: justash

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

First ‘Made In America’ and now this! I promise you Jay-Z will have a new album out once the twins drop!

“The Meadows Music And Arts Festival is returning for its second year in Queens this September 15-17, and this time around it’s expanding from 2-day to 3-day extravaganza. The festival’s organizers rolled out the lineup Monday morning.

Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Gorillaz will headline. Hip hop and hip hop-adjacent acts include Future, Nas, LL Cool J, Run The Jewels, Migos21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Big Boi, M.I.A., Erykah Badu, Tory Lanez, Ghostface Killah, Flatbush ZombiesA-Trak, Swet Shop Boys, Kamaiyah, Dave, and BadBadNotGood.

Last year, Kanye West cut his headlining performance short to rush to Paris to be with Kim Kardashian, who had just been robbed at gunpoint.

This year’s festival will be streamed on TidalTickets go on sale Wednesday, May 10 at 12 P.M. EST.” – HNHH

allow us to reintroduce ourselves #themeadowsnyc

A post shared by The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) on

Who’s going with me?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Has , jay-z , Just Ash , Just in , LL cool J , meadows fest , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading The Meadows Fest Is Back With Jay-Z Headlining

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 17 hours ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 17 hours ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 2 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 3 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 4 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Photos