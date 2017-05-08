The Meadows Fest Is Back With Jay-Z Headlining

First ‘Made In America’ and now this! I promise you Jay-Z will have a new album out once the twins drop!
“The Meadows Music And Arts Festival is returning for its second year in Queens this September 15-17, and this time around it’s expanding from 2-day to 3-day extravaganza. The festival’s organizers rolled out the lineup Monday morning.
Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Gorillaz will headline. Hip hop and hip hop-adjacent acts include Future, Nas, LL Cool J, Run The Jewels, Migos, 21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Big Boi, M.I.A., Erykah Badu, Tory Lanez, Ghostface Killah, Flatbush Zombies, A-Trak, Swet Shop Boys, Kamaiyah, Dave, and BadBadNotGood.