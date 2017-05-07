Get Ready To See Paris Jackson Everywhere

The 19-year old daughter of the Legendary Michael Jackson, has picked up a deal anyone would love to have. Especially to kick start your modeling career.

She is the new face of Calvin Klein.

“Paris, 19, went to the Met Gala on Monday night as a guest of Calvin Klein and its new top designer Raf Simons, where she debuted an elegant look on the red carpet in a simple black cutout dress by Calvin Klein by Appointment.

A source told us of Paris’ Calvin Klein deal: “This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein. The deal — which is just about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein.

Jackson has taken the showbiz and fashion worlds by storm in the past few months after opening up via her unvarnished and outspoken Instagram posts.” – LBS

I’m here for this! I’m ready to see her moonwalk across the runway! Go Paris

